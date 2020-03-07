Home Nation

Indian forces involved in capture of Dubai’s runaway princesses   

A UK family court on Thursday said Dubai’s princess Sheikha Latifa was captured off the Indian coast in an operation by special forces and taken back to Dubai in 2017.

Published: 07th March 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A UK family court on Thursday said Dubai’s princess Sheikha Latifa was captured off the Indian coast in an operation by special forces and taken back to Dubai in 2017. According to the judgment, Latifa was “abducted”, as was her sister Sheikha Shamsha, almost two decades ago in England. Latifa and her close friend-cum-fitness trainer Tiina Jauhiainen polotted the former’s escape from Dubai alleging captivity from the Emirati ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

ALSO READ | Saudi king Salman's brother, nephews detained for plotting coup: Reports 

Jauhiainen, a Finnish national, also testified in the ongoing case in England. “The last time (I saw her), she was kicking and screaming and she was dragged off the boat. Her pleas for asylum were also ignored,” she said. In an interview, the Finnish national also elaborated how she and Latifa had conspired their escape. According to the Finnish national, the duo had driven to the border of Oman from where they were supposed to take a dinghy to the ship to come to India. However, the fitness trainer said, the weather was not permitting them to take the dhingy and hence they used a water ski to reach the ship, from where they set off for their journey to Goa.

“We were captured off the coast of India after an operation by special forces and taken back to Dubai,” she had said in late January and added that after being in Indian forces’ custody for a while, they were handed over to the UAE forces. Speculations are rife that the capture of the princess was used as leverage by India with Dubai to secure the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces after the Balakote airstrikes by the Indian Air Force.

It is also believed that Indian inputs to the UAE were instrumental in securing Shamsha in Cambridge.
“In making an overall assessment of the evidence relating to Latifa, I regard the evidence of Tiina Jauhiainen as being of singular importance,” judge Andrew McFarlane said.  The Finnish national said the duo were inspired by former French Naval officer and spy Herve Jaubert’s book Escape from Dubai. She claimed that both Latifa and she had met Jaubert at a Dubai mall. “We would find a corner, we would switch off our mobile phones. So we were taking all the precautions,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dubai Indian forces Saudi coup Saudi Arabia
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp