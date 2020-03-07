Home Nation

Isolation wards to be set up 13 hospitals in Meghalaya: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Published: 07th March 2020

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said isolation wards would be set up in 13 hospitals across the state as a precautionary measure for coronavirus.

Health Minister, A L Hek said that not a single case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the state till date.

Sixty-one students who returned from China were kept under observation for 28 days in the state as a precautionary measure.

"After 28 days, 54 of them have come out without any symptoms. The remaining seven students are being monitored and the 28 days of observing them will also complete soon," the CM said.

The chief minister said 13 hospitals across the state have been asked to prepare isolation wards in case there's an outbreak of the virus infection.

The chief minister told journalists that more precautionary steps are being taken by the state government while monitoring the situation. He said that private hospitals have also been asked to take necessary steps.

"We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of this virus. Masks would be also distributed as a preventive measure," Hek said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that trade fairs and big events attracting people in large number would not go ahead.

He said that trade fairs would also not ahead based on advisory as there are materials from foreign countries in such fairs.

