Home Nation

Maharashtra: Thackeray’s maiden budget focuses on farm sops, tax concession

In his maiden budget, the MVA government in Maharashtra on Friday announced sops including one-time loan settlements scheme for debt-ridden farmers of the state.

Published: 07th March 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In his maiden budget, the MVA government in Maharashtra on Friday announced sops including one-time loan settlements scheme for debt-ridden farmers of the state. It also proposed to increase VAT on petrol and dieselby Rs1 per litre and reduced electricity duty for industries. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and finance minister announced a one-time settlements scheme for farmers whose crop loan is more than Rs2 lakh, including principle and interest, from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2019. The government will transfer Rs2 lakh in bank accounts of eligible farmers after the outstanding amount above Rs2 lakh, as on September 30, 2019, is repaid by them, Pawar said. 

Similarly, farmers who will regularly repay their dues up to June 30, 2020 and for crop loan taken by them during 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, a maximum of Rs50,000 will be given to them as incentivefor the amount of crop loan taken during 2018-19, the finance minister said. The finance minister made a provision of Rs150 crore for the subsidised food scheme for the poor. 

He said the government has set a target of feeding 1L people through its ‘Shiv Bhojan’ meal scheme. Tabling the first budget of the Maha vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which completed 100 days in office on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced tax concession proposals. He proposed to reduce electricity duty on industrial use from 9.3 per cent to 7.5 percent of consumption charges. Pawar said the concession in stamp duty will help promote the real estate sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra government Maharashtra budget Maharashtra budget 2020
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp