Home Nation

Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) merger with BJP gets EC’s nod

Official confirmation from Commission, however, is yet to come but sources revealed that the order has already been passed in this regard. 

Published: 07th March 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi

BJP leader Babulal Marandi (Photo | Facebook)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major relief to former chief minister Babulal Marandi, who recently merged his party JVM (P) into BJP, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given its approval for the same and seized party’s name and symbol as well. 

JVM (P) chief Babulal Marandi ,JMM Chief Shibu Soren 

Official confirmation from Commission, however, is yet to come but sources revealed that the order has already been passed in this regard. “The Commission is satisfied that JVM (P) has merged with the BJP, a national party. Accordingly, the Commission has decided under the provisions of Paragraph l6 of the Symbols Order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party and the name of the ‘Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)’ be removed from the list of political parties. The election symbol ‘Comb’, allotted to the ‘Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) shall stand frozen until further orders,” stated the issued by EC. 

Welcoming the decision taken by EC, state BJP president Deepak Prakash said that the decision has strengthened democracy as the matter was deliberately being hyped by the state government.  Notably, Marandi’s membership had been kept under suspense in the Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babulal Marandi JVM (P) BJP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp