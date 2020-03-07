Shah to head national body on disaster management

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) has been reconstituted with Home Minister Amit Shah as its chairperson and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, as members. The NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral decision making body on disaster management.

In a notification, the Union Home ministry said the functions of the NPDRR will be to review the progress made in the field of disaster management from time to time, appraise the extent and manner in which the disaster management policy has been implemented by the central and state governments and other agencies concerned, and advise on coordination between the central and state governments.

Others who will be part of the body are External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The MoS in-charge of disaster management in MHA and the vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority will be its vice-chairpersons. The minister of each state/UT dealing with disaster management and a member of the state disaster management authority will also be its members.