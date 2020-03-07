Home Nation

Uttarakhand CM holds meet with Army, paramilitary over coronavirus scare

Published: 07th March 2020 08:56 PM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with the state health department, state disaster management force, Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other government departments to allay panic over the coronavirus outbreak. 

"All the district magistrates have been instructed to seek the support of religious leaders too for mass awareness and involve community radio as also other communication mediums in this. Instructions have also been issued to utilise virtual classroom facilities available in 500 schools and 54 degree colleges for awareness," said the CM after the meet. 

A decision was also taken to suspend biometric attendance till March 31 in all state government offices including schools. 

At present, the state government is monitoring 118 suspected patients of the viral infection which has claimed around 3400 lives across the world. 

However, no positive case has been found yet in Uttarakhand and no death due to the infection has been reported in the country.

Apart from all 13 district magistrates, officials and experts of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh joined through video conferencing including from the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The state health department is also keeping an eye on the sale, overpricing and hoarding of sanitizers, masks and medicines of cold and cough.

Amita Upreti, director general, health department, said, "Any outlet or medical shop indulging in overpricing or hoarding will face action including cancellation of their licences."

Key statistics 

17,387 people have been scanned for the viral infection on the border posts in the border districts of Uttarakhand.

1215 people have been scanned at the three airports of the hill state till date.

2021 isolation wards have been formed across the state to deal with the outbreak, if the situation demands.

437 people have arrived from different countries in Uttarakhand including Indians and foreign tourists.

319 people were constantly monitored for three weeks to ensure that they are free of any infection.

