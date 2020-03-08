CBI extradites PNB fraud case accused from Oman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday extradited Sunny Kalra, an accused in the Rs 10-crore PNB bank fraud case, from Oman. The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Kalra in 2016. It is alleged that Kalra, in his capacity as the director of White Tiger Steels Private Limited, availed a loan of Rs 10 crore from PNB and did not repay it.

According to officials, Kalra also removed all his goods thus making it impossible for the bank to recover the amount by seizing them. The agency had taken over the investigation of the case in 2016.“Both (Kalra and his wife) were absconding since the registration of the FIR,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency had filed a charge sheet more than a year after taking over the case on December 22, 2016 against Kalra, his wife and three PNB officials — then chief manager, manager and AGM of the bank.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Kalra on May 31, 2016 which led to his location being traced to Muscat, where he was apprehended by local enforcement agencies, the officials said.

“With Interpol’s help, the CBI was in regular contact with the NCB, Muscat for the deportation of Kalra,” an official said. He added that Kalra was deported as a result of coordination between the NCB Muscat, the Indian Embassy at Oman and CBI.