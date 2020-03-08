Home Nation

Condition of coronavirus positive Italian couple improving: official

The Italian man was tested positive in tests for coronavirus afflictions on March 2, while his wife too was tested positive a day later.

Published: 08th March 2020 07:39 PM

Airport staff wearing face mask to avoid coronavirus. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The condition of a coronavirus-hit Italian couple admitted here at SMS Hospital for treatment is improving, a senior official said on Sunday.

"The Italian man has no fever now and his condition is constantly improving. His blood count has become normal with decreased pneumonia symptoms, requiring much less oxygen (support)," Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Sunday.

Singh said considering the improvement in conditions of the Italian man, he is likely to be fully recovered and discharged from the hospital in next seven to ten days.

"His wife, who too was found corona-positive, is much better now," he said.

Singh said a total of 303 samples have been collected in the state so far.

Of them, 300 were negative, two positive (Italian couple) and the report of one sample is awaited.

As a measure to handle the situation, 615 teams of the health department has conducted survey of 32,118 houses.

He said the information on safety tips against coronavirus afflictions were given to people through 11,152-gram sabhas held across the state on Sunday.

The state government, meanwhile, has directed all private medical institutions to follow the infection control protocol issued by the Union Ministry of Health with seriousness.

"The cooperation of private hospitals, Indian Medical Association and private nursing societies is being taken to ensure effective screening," he said.

