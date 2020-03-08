Home Nation

Eight held for duping jobless people in Ghaziabad

They were running a fake call centre and cheated people on the pretext of providing them with jobs, police said.

Published: 08th March 2020 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Eight persons were arrested on the charge of duping unemployed people, police said here on Sunday.

They were running a fake call centre and cheated people on the pretext of providing them with jobs, police said.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused were identified as Swatantra, Tushar, Vikram, Lalit, Pritam, Vishal, Sanjay and Himanshu.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to hoodwinking unemployed youth from Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Chennai, West Bengal, Hyderabad and other states, the SSP said.

Describing their modus operandi, the officer said the accused used to purchase data of unemployed people from online job portals and then used to contact them through WhatsApp.

They used to send appointment letters of multinational companies to the victims, thereafter, extorting money by online transactions in the name of registration and interview cost, the SSP told.

Police have recovered five laptops, 28 mobile phones, 71 SIM cards and Rs 55,000 in cash from them.

Fake letterheads of several companies, including Ashok Leyland, Tata and Larson & Toubro, were also recovered from them.

Seventeen people had registered FIRs under Section 420 of the IPC and the IT Act against them, Naithani added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unemployment Call centres
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp