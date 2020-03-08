Home Nation

Former Union Law Minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj passes away at 82

Over the years, the Congress leader had given strong statements against his party leaders.

Published: 08th March 2020 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Law Minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

Bhardwaj served as the Union Law Minister and Governor of Karnataka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and former Governor, Hansraj Bhardwaj Ji. He was a learned man who made noteworthy contributions to public life while serving the country in several capacities. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Over the years, the Congress leader had given strong statements against his party leaders.

In 2018, in an interview with ANI, the former Union law minister had said, "I don't consider Rahul Gandhi a leader yet. He will understand when he gets a post."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hans Raj Bhardwaj Congress
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • g chandrasekar
    He pioneered the art of cosy relations between Judiciary and the executive. he had the distinction of holding the law portfiolio in the central government for decades
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp