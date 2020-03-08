Home Nation

Leher Sethi's journey to giving women the right podium

Talking about the progress in terms of empowering women and their safety on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sethi says, “I honestly feel that we have in a certain way, been going backwards.

Published: 08th March 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Leher Sethi

Leher Sethi (Photo | Twitter)

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

An engineer by education, Leher Sethi left her job at a multinational company and today is associated with various NGOs and is the secretary to the ICHR (Indian Council for Human Relations) and ICUNR (Indian Council for UN Relations). ICUNR awarded Sethi the International Women’s Day Award while honouring Outstanding Women Achievers of 2013 in 2014.

Talking about the progress in terms of empowering women and their safety on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sethi says, “I honestly feel that we have in a certain way, been going backwards. Even though women are getting economically empowered, they are still made to feel that they are ‘lucky’ to have understanding husbands, parents and inlaws. These statements are heard in metros like Delhi, imagine the situation in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Why do we still have the perception that women are being granted something, this, in my opinion, is regressive. Their rights are not something that needs to be granted to women. This is their right.” Sethi goes on to point out the number of rape cases which according to the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 3,78,277 cases of crime against women were reported in India in 2018. “The number of rape cases and the horrifying stories we hear reflects the reality.

People, mainly the uneducated lot are sexually frustrated because we don’t talk about sex or talk about our bodies, often hiding behind the veil of tradition and culture. Look at the Nirbhaya case. Why would anybody be afraid of committing a rape? And if the victim is your wife, it’s not even a crime,” says Sethi, who believes that prostitution should be legalised in India given the high rates of sexual crime against women. Sethi has spoken at Shaheen Bagh and is a staunch supporter for the cause.

“Women, especially in our country, are usually are seen as the weaker sex, but these protests have shown that this isn’t the case. Even if you go to JNU, most of the protest calls are headed by girls. It is great to see girls and women are coming out. They are getting their children, parents and grandparents to voice their opinion,” says Sethi, who stresses that there is a change in the mentality of husbands and families, who have become supportive of women.

While Sethi applauds how women are in the heart of the movement, she finds the statements made by the government officials and at times the ministers disturbing. “We probably have the highest percentage of the Member of Parliaments with cases of molestation and women related crimes against them. So, we as activism need to pressurise the government to set up special courts to have trials against these MPs before letting them sit in the Parliament. How can we expect parliamentarians, who themselves are accused of crimes against women, to be making bills and passing laws for the safety of women?”

In a nutshell
Leher Sethi is the secretary to the ICHR (Indian Council for Human Relations) and ICUNR (Indian
Council for UN Relations). ICUNR awarded Sethi the International Women’s Day Award while honouring
Outstanding Women Achievers of 2013 in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leher Sethi ICUNR ICHR Outstanding Women Achievers
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp