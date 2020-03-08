PM Modi planning to double income of farmers: GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Spices Board member and BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aiming to double the income of the farmers and, accordingly, a 16-point formula was announced in the Union budget.

In a meeting with farmers, exporters and scientists in the board’s office in Guntur on Saturday, he said more than one lakh farmers from the district were growing red chilly in 70,000 hectares and they would be equipped with latest technology.

As there was no ongoing research on chilly, he said he would speak to officials of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research and other research institutes in this regard.