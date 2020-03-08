Question paper blunder on Kashmir in Madhya Pradesh Board exams puts government in spot

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Question paper blunders seem to have become a regular feature in Madhya Pradesh. The latest case took place during the ongoing Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 examinations. In the social science question paper, Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has been mentioned as ‘Azad Kashmir.’

Question No 4 and 26 mentioned ‘Azad Kashmir’ Question 4 asked examinees to match six pairs of sub-questions with six sub-answers. The words Azad Kashmir was one of the answers. In Question 26, the examinees were asked to show ‘Azad Kashmir’ on the Indian map.

The development has stoked a political storm. “Asking students to plot ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s Map is shocking. MP government needs to punish those responsible and come clean on its stand on J&K,” state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said. Senior Congress leader Narendra Saluja, who is also CM’s media coordinator said, “The CM has taken prompt notice of the highly-objectionable development and ordered strict action. The paper setter has been suspended.”