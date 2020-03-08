Home Nation

Shivpal Yadav says he is ready for alliance with Samajwadi Party

Shivpal Yadav has repeatedly stated that he is ready for an alliance with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav but has refused to merge his party into SP.

Published: 08th March 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav

PSPL chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) has expressed desire to contest the 2022 assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, has shown no inclination of a tie up with PSPL which is headed by estranged SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

"We will contest the elections on our respective symbols but we will reach an understanding over seat distribution. In political terms, SP and PSPL are on the same page and our aim is to defeat the BJP," Shivpal Yadav said.

He said that as a political party, every leader should respect the sentiments of the people and voters, today, want the anti-BJP vote to remain united.

Shivpal Yadav has repeatedly stated that he is ready for an alliance with his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav but has refused to merge his party into SP.

Akhilesh, on the other hand, has stated that his party would contest the assembly polls on its own.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh has been working overtime to bring about a rapprochement between his younger brother and son.

Meanwhile, a senior SP leader, when contacted, refused to comment on Shivpal's assertion of an alliance.

"Both the leaders belong to one family and none of us are in a position to comment on what will happen in future. There is no denying the fact that SP and PSPL are ideologically similar and an alliance would prevent a further split in anti-BJP votes," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp