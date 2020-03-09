Home Nation

After CJI Bobde's poser, tender floated to decongest Supreme Court

Another aim of hiring an agency is to redesign and remodel the available space inside courtrooms to ensure more seating space and better air circulation.

Published: 09th March 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to manage the crowd inside the Supreme Court, a tender has been floated to conduct a detailed study emphasising on using latest technological solutions to decongest and make optimum utilisation of the available space.

“The Supreme Court of India intends to retain the services of a reputed Institution like IIT/IIM, School of Architecture & Planning, Regional Engineering Colleges, etc, for undertaking study and suggesting measures for Crowd Management and Circulation in areas inside Supreme Court,” read the notice inviting expression of interest (EoI).

Another aim of hiring an agency is to redesign and remodel the available space inside courtrooms to ensure more seating space and better air circulation.

The problems arising out of a noisy courtroom were raised recently by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

He has since been taking the issue forward on the administrative side, emphasising on a decongestion plan focusing on the courts and its surroundings.

The objective is to ensure smooth conduct of business inside courtrooms by way of redesigning spaces and managing crowd movement.

In January, the CJI’s court was chock-a-block with lawyers and litigants during the hearing on 144 petitions, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There have been several instances of lawyers and litigants fainting in a crowded courtroom and being rushed out for urgent medical attention.

According to the tender, the agency will interact with all stakeholders, from registry officials, Supreme Court Bar Association, security personnel on the premises to media and the general public, so that a proposal could be put together for a presentation before the CJI.

However, the authorities have stressed that the main building of Supreme Court is a heritage structure and its facade cannot be changed while devising better crowd management measures, and, there will be limits to carrying out renovation work.

“The crowding is mainly in the high-security zone of the building and major renovation work can only be done during court holidays, from May 17 to July 5, 2020,” said the notification.

More space, smooth business

  • 17: Number of courtrooms at the Supreme Court.
  • 100+: Average number of cases in each court.
  • 100+: Estimated number of litigants at the apex court on any given day.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court SA Bobde
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp