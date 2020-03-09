After CJI Bobde's poser, tender floated to decongest Supreme Court

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to manage the crowd inside the Supreme Court, a tender has been floated to conduct a detailed study emphasising on using latest technological solutions to decongest and make optimum utilisation of the available space.

“The Supreme Court of India intends to retain the services of a reputed Institution like IIT/IIM, School of Architecture & Planning, Regional Engineering Colleges, etc, for undertaking study and suggesting measures for Crowd Management and Circulation in areas inside Supreme Court,” read the notice inviting expression of interest (EoI).

Another aim of hiring an agency is to redesign and remodel the available space inside courtrooms to ensure more seating space and better air circulation.

The problems arising out of a noisy courtroom were raised recently by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

He has since been taking the issue forward on the administrative side, emphasising on a decongestion plan focusing on the courts and its surroundings.

The objective is to ensure smooth conduct of business inside courtrooms by way of redesigning spaces and managing crowd movement.

In January, the CJI’s court was chock-a-block with lawyers and litigants during the hearing on 144 petitions, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There have been several instances of lawyers and litigants fainting in a crowded courtroom and being rushed out for urgent medical attention.

According to the tender, the agency will interact with all stakeholders, from registry officials, Supreme Court Bar Association, security personnel on the premises to media and the general public, so that a proposal could be put together for a presentation before the CJI.

However, the authorities have stressed that the main building of Supreme Court is a heritage structure and its facade cannot be changed while devising better crowd management measures, and, there will be limits to carrying out renovation work.

“The crowding is mainly in the high-security zone of the building and major renovation work can only be done during court holidays, from May 17 to July 5, 2020,” said the notification.

More space, smooth business