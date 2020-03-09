Home Nation

Bihar Health Department claims screening of 1,20,000 passengers along Indo-Nepal border done

Published: 09th March 2020 01:10 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The state health department in Bihar claimed on Sunday to have screened a record number of 1.20 lakh passengers at different transit points along the Indo-Nepal border since January 15 this year after the outbreak of coronavirus. 

"The Bihar state has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the COVID-19. As on March 8, 128 passengers, who have returned from affected countries after January 15, and have been suspected and placed under home-quarantine by the state surveillance system", said an official statement.

Bihar's seven districts share a border with Nepal with a total 30 blocks. In all these districts, 6,364 villages are located near the Nepal border, which is open.

Besides, six Buddhists tourist spots including Vaishali, Gaya and Nalanda have been brought under high alert following the outbreak of coronavirus.

As many as 67 passengers, besides those who are under home quarantine, have already completed the 14-day long observation in Bihar.

The awareness drive on the prevention of COVID-19 infection has been launched in 6,016 schools out of a total 96,034 schools in districts.

