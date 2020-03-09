Home Nation

Chirag Paswan retracts Nitish barb, says LJP still with NDA

The JD(U) has taken some of his statements seriously and expressed annoyance, which forced Paswan to refute ‘rumours’ of a rift within.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his comments on the law and order situation in Bihar was not aimed at unsettling the Nitish Kumar led NDA government.

Paswan has been saying during his ‘Bihar Ist’ campaign, that the state could tighten the screws and control crime, which the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has taken upon itself to make a political point. 

He has also been critical of the delay in addressing the concerns of lakhs of teachers, who are on indefinite strike. The campaign will culminate in a rally in Patna on April 14.

Paswan did raise eyebrows when he suggested that the Muslim-Hindu polarisation would not help the NDA and instead, it should concentrate on governance alone to win Bihar while pointing to the failure of the NDA to retain assemblies in the last few years.

The Lok Janshakti Party president even assured the 4.5 lakh teachers that the party would stand with them, a position, which put him at odds with the state NDA, which runs the government.

The JD-U has taken some of his statements seriously and expressed annoyance, which forced Paswan to refute ‘rumours’ of a rift within.

“Whatever I have said during the Yatra is articulated from sentiments of the people. I will continue raising such people’s concerns and their suggestions will be incorporated in the LJP manifesto.”

To reassure the NDA, he said the LJP stood by the Nitish led NDA, which he said would win 200 Assembly seats.

“I wish people do not interpret my statements as a take on the government. We are united and will fight polls together,” he added.

Paswan Jr comments raise eyebrows

Chirag Paswan had off late been critical of the BJP government at the Centre.

He had also voiced his demand demanded strict action against three BJP leaders — Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma and local leader Kapil Mishra — accused of inciting communal violence in Delhi that claimed 47 lives. He had said that the hate speeches were not required. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan Nitish Kumar NDA RJD
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp