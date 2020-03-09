Chirag Paswan retracts Nitish barb, says LJP still with NDA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National President of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his comments on the law and order situation in Bihar was not aimed at unsettling the Nitish Kumar led NDA government.

Paswan has been saying during his ‘Bihar Ist’ campaign, that the state could tighten the screws and control crime, which the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has taken upon itself to make a political point.

He has also been critical of the delay in addressing the concerns of lakhs of teachers, who are on indefinite strike. The campaign will culminate in a rally in Patna on April 14.

Paswan did raise eyebrows when he suggested that the Muslim-Hindu polarisation would not help the NDA and instead, it should concentrate on governance alone to win Bihar while pointing to the failure of the NDA to retain assemblies in the last few years.

The Lok Janshakti Party president even assured the 4.5 lakh teachers that the party would stand with them, a position, which put him at odds with the state NDA, which runs the government.

The JD-U has taken some of his statements seriously and expressed annoyance, which forced Paswan to refute ‘rumours’ of a rift within.

“Whatever I have said during the Yatra is articulated from sentiments of the people. I will continue raising such people’s concerns and their suggestions will be incorporated in the LJP manifesto.”

To reassure the NDA, he said the LJP stood by the Nitish led NDA, which he said would win 200 Assembly seats.

“I wish people do not interpret my statements as a take on the government. We are united and will fight polls together,” he added.

Paswan Jr comments raise eyebrows

Chirag Paswan had off late been critical of the BJP government at the Centre.

He had also voiced his demand demanded strict action against three BJP leaders — Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma and local leader Kapil Mishra — accused of inciting communal violence in Delhi that claimed 47 lives. He had said that the hate speeches were not required.