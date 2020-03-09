Home Nation

Democracy being murdered in West Bengal: State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Earlier on March 1, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the BJP will turn West Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla' and develop it on all counts if given an opportunity.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that "democracy is being murdered in the state" and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had not kept her promise after replacing the Left government.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Kolkata and started a new campaign, 'Aar Noi Anyay' (No more injustice). The way democracy is being murdered in the state, people's life in West Bengal has become very difficult. Women are being molested and corruption is everywhere," Ghosh told reporters at a press conference.

"With the help of common people, we have started a fight for change. From March 15, we will be going from door to door to further our campaign. We have listed 15 items and prepared a charge sheet of the government. After the Left rule of 34 years, Mamata promised to bring back democracy and came to power. But this never happened," he added.

Earlier on March 1, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the BJP will turn West Bengal into "Sonar Bangla" and develop it on all counts if given an opportunity for five years by the people in the state. He asked people to counter Mamata Banerjee's slogan 'Didi Ke Bolo,' by saying 'Aar Noi Anyay', meaning, we will not tolerate this injustice.

"Give BJP five years and we will make the state 'Sonar Bangla'," Shah said while addressing a public meeting at Shahid Minar in Kolkata. The Union Home Minister said that people should join the 'Aar Noi Anyay' (No more injustice) campaign and make West Bengal an atrocity-free state.

