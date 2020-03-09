Hemant Soren government pledges to alter Jharkhand’s domicile policy, Congress sceptical

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To ensure that government jobs are reserved only for locals in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren government has pledged to introduce changes to the state’s existing domicile policy, making land records of 1932 as a base to deem a person as local.

State School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto said that in line with his government’s commitment to keep the promises made in the manifesto, changes would be made to the existing domicile policy.

As per the provisions of the domicile policy announced by the Ragubar Das government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 are to be considered as local inhabitants and may avail all government benefits. Ally Congress, however, sounded sceptical on the claim.

“A decision can only be taken after holding discussions with all the alliance partners,” senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam said.