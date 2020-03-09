Home Nation

I-T dept gets Rajasthan HC notice on post-demonetisation amendment to Income-Tax Act

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice P S Bhati also barred the department from taking any coercive action against the petitioner until next order.

Published: 09th March 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court. (Photo| PTI)

Rajasthan High Court. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the Income-Tax department on a petition challenging amendment to the IT Act provisions post-demonetisation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice P S Bhati also barred the department from taking any coercive action against the petitioner until next order.

The petitioner, Deepak Maratha, had challenged the amendment to the section 115 BBE IT Act 1961, introduced post-demonetisation, which levied the penalty on undisclosed income from previous 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

Maratha, in his petition, said the IT department had levied penalties on him for the assessment year prior to the amendment.

Maratha's counsel Mayank Taparia argued in the court that the petitioner had filed his IT return for the financial year 2016-17 making further additions on account of the cash deposit, accrued through cash sales.

"Such cash deposits were treated as unexplained money by the IT department and applying the amendment in section 115 BBE retrospectively on his assessment for the financial year prior to the amendment, a penalty of 60% was levied on this money," said Taparia.

The petitioner's counsels had in the court termed the amendment and penalty levied on account of the amendment as irrational, arbitrary, unconstitutional and in violation of the Article 14.

Another counsel representing the petitioner, Sandeep Bhandawat said the amendment had been introduced on December 15, 2016 after introduction of the demonetization and the penalty was levied on the petitioner for the assessment year 2016-17.

Admitting the petition, the division bench issued notice to the IT department seeking reply by April 15 barring the respondent from taking any coercive step against the petitioner.

He claimed that the IT department has racked up millions by way of the amendment and a number of organisations, opposing the amendment, have requested the government to provide relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan High Court IT Act Income-Tax Act
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp