IAF aircraft to leave for coronavirus-hit Iran tonight to bring back Indians

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft will be sent to Iran on Monday night to bring back Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit nation, official sources said.

The C-17 Globemaster military aircraft is expected to depart from the Hindon airbase around 8 pm, they said.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Three days ago, a Mahan airline plane had brought swab samples of 300 Indians from Iran to India.

The Union Health Ministry was initially considering setting up a laboratory in Iran to test Indians living in the country for coronavirus.

However, the plan was shelved due to logistical issues.