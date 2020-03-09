India and Japan are partners aspiring for stable, prosperous world: Envoy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Japan are partners aspiring for a stable and prosperous world and the strong bond between the two countries are rooted in the friendship between the people, Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony of grant contracts related to three projects under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) scheme.

"Our two countries are partners aspiring for a stable and prosperous world. Our strong bonds are rooted in the friendship between our people. That is why we attach a lot of importance to supporting grassroot projects," Suzuki said.

"I sincerely hope that this grant will bear fruits as a shining symbol of the friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and India," he said.

The three projects signed were -- The Project for Improvement of Medical Equipment for Maternal and Child Health Care for the Underprivileged, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, Project for Provision of Eye Medical Equipment for the Underprivileged in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and The Project for Provision of Eye Medical Equipment for the Rural Underprivileged People, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The total amount to be disbursed for the three projects is around 24.2 million Yen, the Japanese embassy said.

The Japanese government offers a financial assistance scheme called 'the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP)' for development projects designed to meet the diverse basic human needs of people in the developing countries.