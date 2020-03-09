Home Nation

Nagas link settlement of ‘Naga issue’ with Modi’s reputation

At the call of Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation (NGBF), all its district units held rallies across the state on Monday to reiterate the demand for early solution to the problem.

Published: 09th March 2020

Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation members holding placards at a rally on the Naga issue. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two influential tribal organisations in Nagaland said early settlement of the “Naga issue” would enhance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation as being an undisputed leader.

The statement comes even as solution to the vexed issue continues to hang fire despite the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre and various Naga insurgent groups on October 19 last year.

“We trust that there will be no new subjects or reversals on any matter already negotiated and agreed upon. We urge your esteemed office that whatever is on records as on October 31, 2019 be announced to the Naga people and the world…

“An early signing of the Indo-Naga political agreement will most certainly enhance your reputation as the undisputed leader of the world’s largest democracy,” Dimapur Gaon Burah Federation and Naga Council Dimapur jointly wrote in a memorandum submitted to Modi.

In the Naga society where people are governed by customary laws, gaon burahs (village chiefs) and village councils enjoy unbridled powers. At the call of Nagaland Gaon Burah Federation (NGBF), all its district units held rallies across the state on Monday to reiterate the demand for early solution to the problem. Several other tribal organisations took part in them.

“With acceptable and honorable political solution in the offing, Nagas too are prepared to begin an enduring peaceful co-existence after seven decades of conflict. We pray that this petition will be taken up with utmost priority and that we will be informed the date of signing of the Indo-Naga agreement from your Excellency,” the memorandum stated.

In an interview recently, Centre’s interlocutor in Naga peace talks and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi accused the NSCN-IM of misinterpreting the Framework Agreement, signed between the Centre and the rebel group in 2015, with “new and mischievous interpretations”. He said the NSCN-IM was doing so to delay solution as it was not prepared for a settlement.

The outfit had shot back terming Ravi’s statement as “immature and malicious”. It said it did not consider the Framework Agreement as contentious or ambiguous but “a broad framework whereby a foundation was laid towards resolving a decades-old conflict through mutual respect of each other’s history and sharing of sovereignty or sovereign powers between the two entities”.

