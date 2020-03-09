'Work responsibly': RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat tells workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RSS Sarsangachalak Mohan Bhagawat urged organisation members to work at booth level and to handle all the works responsibly.

He was speaking to an invitation-only audience, consisting mostly of RSS workers numbering about 13,400, though around 18,000 had originally enrolled for the meet on a special app with QR codes and other security features built-in.

Bhagwat clarified that the meeting was for RSS volunteers not BJP workers, as its purpose was not elections.

None of the BJP leaders were present. The RSS Upavasati Sabha was held at the National College Grounds for booth-level workers (upavasti) which started with an invocation and hoisting of the RSS flag — Bhagva Dwaj.

It lasted about 90 minutes and Bhagwat spoke for 37 minutes in Hindi. Senior RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, CR Mukund and others were present.

The RSS will hold the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, which is organised once a year, in the city from March 15 to 17.

This is the fifth such meeting of the highest decision-making body of the RSS in the city.

“The Sabha will deliberate on ways to expand and consolidate organisational work for the coming year. More than 1,400 representatives from all over the country will participate and also pass resolutions on important issues.’’