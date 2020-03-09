Home Nation

'Work responsibly': RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat tells workers

Bhagwat clarified that the meeting was for RSS volunteers not BJP workers, as its purpose was not elections.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RSS Sarsangachalak Mohan Bhagawat urged organisation members to work at booth level and to handle all the works responsibly.

He was speaking to an invitation-only audience, consisting mostly of RSS workers numbering about 13,400, though around 18,000 had originally enrolled for the meet on a special app with QR codes and other security features built-in. 

Bhagwat clarified that the meeting was for RSS volunteers not BJP workers, as its purpose was not elections.

None of the BJP leaders were present. The RSS Upavasati Sabha was held at the National College Grounds for booth-level workers (upavasti) which started with an invocation and hoisting of the RSS flag — Bhagva Dwaj.

It lasted about 90 minutes and Bhagwat spoke for 37 minutes in Hindi. Senior RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale, CR Mukund and others were present.

The RSS will hold the Akhil Bharatiya Prathinidhi Sabha, which is organised once a year, in the city from March 15 to 17.

This is the fifth such meeting of the highest decision-making body of the RSS in the city.

“The Sabha will deliberate on ways to expand and consolidate organisational work for the coming year. More than 1,400 representatives from all over the country will participate and also pass resolutions on important issues.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Mohan Bhagwat
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp