Home Nation

Agonising wait for Indian fishers in Iran

The plight of 783 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran hangs in the balance as the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External affairs are apparently focussing on evacuating students and pilgrims. 

Published: 10th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen in Iran are waiting for the Centre to take steps to bring them back. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The plight of 783 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran hangs in the balance as the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External affairs are apparently focussing on evacuating students and pilgrims. 
After Express highlighted their plight, who are at the mercy of Iranian boat owners and faced with dwindling supplies, the families of the men were hoping for immediate action from the Indian government. However, fishermen representatives are claiming that Indian officials in Iran are yet to respond.

Captain Johnson Charles, secretary for Meenavar Orunganaipu Sangam, said the fishermen had been informed by embassy officials that their focus was on students and pilgrims in Tehran for now. This comes in the backdrop of Civil Aviation Minister (in-charge) Hardeep Singh Puri informing that evacuation is being planned in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and the Government of Iran. Fishermen representatives feel that this puts the fishermen, including 450 from Tamil Nadu, at high risk as the Persian Gulf nation has reported the highest number of cases after China.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sahaya Askar from Kanniyakumari, who is stuck along with around 200 Indian fishermen on Chiruyeh in Hormozgan Province in Iran, said that despite several messages to Embassy, there had been no response. “On Sunday, when one of the fishermen contacted the Embassy, they were told that preference would be given to students and pilgrims as of now,” he said. “They don’t consider our existence despite our State sending a plea to rescue us. We are running out of supplies and the boat owners want us to go back to the sea. We are afraid of being infected by the virus,” said Askar. 

Johnson, who has been liaising with the State government, however, said the Embassy did conduct a health check-up in Kish Island, off the southern coast of Iran. “Rather than being sympathetic, the officials have asked the fishermen to go back to fishing for Iranian boat owners. No help is forthcoming from the Indian embassy in Iran,” said Johnson.

When Express contacted one of the Embassy emergency numbers, the official asked to contact the landline number. However, no official could be contacted. Meanwhile, Johnson was unsure if the Indian Embassy  in Iran will have information about the fishermen because they had UAE visas issued by their agents. Since UAE has an agreement that fish caught in Iran can be sold in Dubai, these fishermen are hired from UAE on visit visas by Iranian boat owners, he said. “We are unsure whether the Indian Embassy in UAE or the one in Tehran is accountable. But the main concern of the government should be to rescue the Indians,” said Johnson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian fishermen Iran Coronavirus
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp