As political crisis grips MP, BJP workers celebrate Holi at Bhopal party office, say 'Diwali' coming soon

A woman activist said that BJP members are elated because of Holi and in view of the early onset of 'Diwali', hinting at uncertainty prevailing over survival of the Kamal Nath government.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in Bengaluru, tender their resignation from the assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Even as the political crisis that has gripped the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh is still unfolding, workers of the opposition BJP on Tuesday broke into celebrations at the party office here.

Scores of BJP workers, including women, danced and smeared each other with colours to mark the festival of Holi.

ALSO READ: Scindia set to join BJP as resignation spree hits Congress in Madhya Pradesh

A woman activist, however, said they are elated because of Holi and in view of the early onset of "Diwali", hinting at uncertainty prevailing over survival of the Kamal Nath government.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple the Kamal Nath government, which has been in power since December 2018.

Earlier in the day, the state government was pushed to the brink with 19 MLAs of the ruling party sending their resignations via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, immediately after disgruntled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party in Delhi.

TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia MP political crisis Madhya Pradesh political crisis Scindia resignation Scindia congress resignation Holi 2020 Diwali
