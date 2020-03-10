Home Nation

BJP, Congress MLAs to fly out of Bhopal to unknown destination

With 22 Congress MLAs quitting and plunging the Congress government in the state into a crisis, a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held on Tuesday evening.

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs on their way to the airport (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress and the BJP have decided to guard their flock ahead of the crucial coming test of strength in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP organized four luxury coaches to take their MLAs to Delhi by a special flight late on Tuesday night. They will all be taken to another undisclosed destination from Delhi, said the party insiders.

The BJP MLAs said they did not know where they were being taken and could not care less. Most of them sang songs in the coaches.

According to sources, the BJP withheld its decision to hand the legislature party reins as it would like to ascertain every member's view before taking a call on the leadership. The decision was apparently prompted by slogans raised outside the venue of the legislature party meet. Many members shouted slogans to demand Narottam Mishra as head of the legislature party and thus as prospective Chief Minister.

The remaining 90 odd Congress MLAs would be shifted to hotels in  Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The Congress is expecting the Speaker to verify with every resigning legislator where he did it voluntarily or not. Only one of the 22 MLA who has resigned has joined the BJP so far. 

PWD minister and CM Kamal Nath's close confidant Sajjan Singh Verma and aides to leave for Bengaluru to win back the rebel MLAs.

In a late evening talk with media, belaguered Chief Minister Kamal Nath said his party was sure most of the resignations were taken under pressure or fake promises.

