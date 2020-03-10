Home Nation

But for his surname, even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show: Prashant Kishor

Kishor in a tweet took a jibe at the Scindia scion saying he has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator.

Published: 10th March 2020 08:09 PM

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party, poll Strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at him and said that but for his surname, even he has "little to show as mass leader".

"Amazing that those who usually find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a Scindia leaving INC as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator," Kishor tweeted.

Scindia resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. The resignation letter is dated March 9.

The disgruntled Congress leader said that his aim has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of his state and country.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country. I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he said.

Scindia asserted that time has come to look ahead at a fresh start.

"To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers. I believe it is best that now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation," he added.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government and their mobile phones were found switched off on Monday.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state.

