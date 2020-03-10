Home Nation

Jharkhand police initiate probe into controversial 'boycott rioters' video by Hindi news channel editor

Published: 10th March 2020 05:36 PM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand police are probing a video doing the rounds on social media where the editor of a Hindi news channel is seen exhorting people to "economically boycott rioters", official sources said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government has taken cognisance of the event, and asserted that any attempt to disrupt communal harmony will not be tolerated.

A CMO official said Soren asked police to initiate a probe after the video went viral on Twitter.

Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of Sudarshan News, had shared the video of an event on the microblogging site where he is heard asking the saffron-clad attendees to take an oath to boycott "rioters" by refusing them jobs and not buying things from them.

Chavhanke, in his tweet, also said that the mayor, former ministers, businessmen and industrialists undertook the pledge at a city hotel.

He requested netizens to take a similar oath and share the video.

Shortly after the video went viral, #ArrestSureshChavhanke trended on Twitter, following which Soren said appropriate action would be taken after investigation.

"The government has taken cognizance of the event & this particular 'speech'. @JharkhandPolice is investigating the matter & appropriate action deemed fit will be taken soon.

"There will be 'Zero Tolerance' for anyone who attempts to disrupt communal harmony & brotherhood in Jharkhand," Soren tweeted.

TAGS
Jharkhand Communal riots Boycott rioters video Sudarshan news Sudarshan news boycott rioters video
