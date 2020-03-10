Home Nation

Jyotiraditya senses chance in MP’s power game

Even as the power play in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh saw an intriguing new twist on Monday, the party leaders claimed there was no threat to the government.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh arrives at Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence for a meeting in Bhopal on Monday evening | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Even as the power play in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh saw an intriguing new twist on Monday, the party leaders claimed there was no threat to the government. At an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday night, 20 of the 28 members of the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, tendered their resignations to the CM. 

“Around 20 ministers who attended the cabinet meeting have submitted their resignations to Nath and requested him to reconstitute his ministerial team in fully fresh manner. There is no threat to the government and everyone, including Jyotiraditya Scindia are with the Congress,” state PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, a CM loyalist, told journalists after the meeting. His words were seconded by two other ministers, including public relations minister PC Sharma and forest minister Umang Singhar.

However, six ministers, who are untraceable and are believed to be with the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, did not attend the emergency cabinet meeting.Sources in the Congress said Scindia, who has been keeping a close tab on the dramatic political developments in the state over the last few days, could be flexing his muscles as he and his loyalists know that this is the ideal time to get their long standing concerns and demands attended by the AICC leadership.

Nath, who had flown to Delhi on Sunday night, returned to Bhopal on Monday evening after discussions with central Congress leaders, including AICC president Sonia Gandhi. Before leaving for Bhopal, Nath told journalists that he discussed an array of issues with the top party leadership in Delhi and there is complete unanimity on who will be sent to Rajya Sabha from MP. “We’ll hold meetings with party leaders in Bhopal in the evening and chalk out our future strategy,” said Nath.

All Congress MLAs (presently the party has 114 MLAs in the 230-member Vidhan Sabha) have been called to Bhopal on Tuesday morning, while a meeting of BJP MLAs is slated for evening. The BJP has 107 MLAs in the Assembly. Speculation is rife that while Scindia may the party’s pick for Rajya Sabha, a close confidante of his would be the next state Congress chief. The BJP MLAs will hold a meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. It is speculated that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be elected the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp