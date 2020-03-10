Home Nation

LFD screens installed to showcase govt’s works 

As the Congress government is completing three years in the state and is eyeing the assembly elections 2022, it has now come out with a publicity plan to highlight its achievements.

Published: 10th March 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As the Congress government is completing three years in the state and is eyeing the assembly elections 2022, it has now come out with a publicity plan to highlight its achievements. At least 100 Indoor LFD display screens of 65-inch each will be installed in various government offices.

The Public Relations Department has already floated the tenders in this regard. In the first phase around 100 LFD screens will be taken on lease and will be put in the buildings already identified by the government. These include seva kendra, sangh kendras, municipal corporation offices of all give municipalities, local bodies office, main secretariat, mini secretariat in Chandigarh, Punjab Bhawan in Delhi and Chandigarh, Vikas Bhawan, GMADA office, chief minister’s residence so that the MLAs and other who come to meet the CM can also watch the achievements. 

It is learnt that the control of these LFDs will remain with the public relations department and they will show the programs related to the achievements of the government besides government advertisements. Also the decisions taken by the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the promises he had made which have been fulfilled will also be telecast on these screens. It would also highlight steps taken by the government in handling drug mafia. Sources said LFDs will be installed initially for a period of three years and would also have multi-screen support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp