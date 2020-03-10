Home Nation

'Name & shame' hoardings: Yogi govt may move SC against Allahabad HC order

The state government, which has been given one week to comply with the high court order, will also consult apex court lawyers about filing the appeal in the Supreme Court.

Published: 10th March 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

The district administration last week installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across Lucknow.

The district administration last week installed hoardings with photographs and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters at prominent crossings across Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government could challenge, in the Supreme Court, the Allahabad High Court's Monday order for taking down hoardings here with details of anti-CAA protesters.

Though no decision has been taken on the issue, officials went into a huddle soon after the verdict. The Chief Minister was in Gorakhpur on Monday, and a final decision would only be taken in consultation with him.

Adityanath, however, commented on the issue. "The high court order is being studied. The government's first priority is the security of UP's 23 crore people... whatever decision is in the public interest, that decision will be taken," he said.

Following the verdict, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi met Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and officials of the Law Department.

The state government, which has been given one week to comply with the high court order, will also consult apex court lawyers about filing the appeal in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's media adviser Mritunjay Kumar, in a tweet, said: "The high court order on removing the posters of the rioters should be understood in the right perspective. Only their poster will be removed, not the cases filed against them."

A section of Twitter users welcomed the HC verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Supreme Court CAA Yogi Adityanath Anti citizenship act protests
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp