Personal ambition played major part in Scindia's decision to quit Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition" played a major part his decision to quit the party.

Chowdhury alleged that some sort of "allurement and enticement" offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party had convinced Scindia for switching over from the Congress.

ALSO READ | Time to move on: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 20 party MLAs follow suit in Madhya Pradesh

"It is sad news for the Congress party because Jyotiraditya Scindia had been nurtured by the party over the years," Chowdhury told PTI.

"He had been entrusted with important jobs by the party. But now the situation had come to such a pass that he found it more convenient to switch over to the other party," Chowdhury said.

In a massive setback for the Congress, Scindia quit the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP.

ALSO READ | MP political crisis: CM Kamal Nath writes to Governor for removal of six ministers from cabinet​

The Congress expelled the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

Earlier the morning, Scindia met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

"Some sort of allurement, enticement offered by the BJP had convinced him for switching over," Chowdhury said.

"Now he has become the asset of the BJP party." The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that ideology had no meaning for Scindia because if it had mattered, he would not have left the Congress.

"It is simply political convenience and personal ambition, which have played a major part in his decision," Chowdhury added.

India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
