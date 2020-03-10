Home Nation

Protests against CAA only politically motivated: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

The CAA came under the central list and hence none could oppose it, Meghwal said, addressing office bearers of the Puducherry State unit of the Bharatiya Janata party.

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act were only politically motivated and nothing else.

He also took strong exception to the governments of Kerala and West Bengal, among others, adopting resolutions against the CAA.

Besides these two states, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have passed similar resolutions.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister had already clarified the actual position and hence all those staging agitations against CAA were doing so "only out of political motives and nothing else."

Meghwal said he had earlier visited the Aurobindo Ashram.

He said he also had a meeting with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

