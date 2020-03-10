Puducherry government duty-bound to hold civic elections soon: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said the territorial administration was "duty-bound" to hold civic polls soon as there was already a mandate from the Supreme court to revive grass-root level bodies in the Union Territory.

Speaking at a celebration of International Women's Day here, the Lt Governor said in less than a year from now civic polls should be held as mandated by the Apex court and women would be given opportunities to play their roles as decision-makers.

The former IPS officer said, women in Puducherry distinguished themselves by the standard of literacy and hence they should come forward to emerge as leaders through civic bodies.

She said it was "unfortunate" that civic polls were not held for the last 10 years in Puducherry resulting in the Union Territory not being able to get Central funds for rural and urban development programmes.

Earlier, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented his presidential address and left the venue before Bedi's arrival.

He stressed the need for introducing 33 percent quota of reservation for women in the civic bodies here.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy who spoke on the occasion said the Chief Minister and Lt Governor should work in tandem in the larger interests of the development of Puducherry.

"The current turf war hits most of the schemes operated by the departments I am looking after and hence there should be mutual understanding between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister," he said in the presence of the Lt Governor.