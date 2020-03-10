Home Nation

Puducherry government duty-bound to hold civic elections soon: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

The former IPS officer said, women in Puducherry distinguished themselves by the standard of literacy and hence they should come forward to emerge as leaders through civic bodies.

Published: 10th March 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said the territorial administration was "duty-bound" to hold civic polls soon as there was already a mandate from the Supreme court to revive grass-root level bodies in the Union Territory.

Speaking at a celebration of International Women's Day here, the Lt Governor said in less than a year from now civic polls should be held as mandated by the Apex court and women would be given opportunities to play their roles as decision-makers.

The former IPS officer said, women in Puducherry distinguished themselves by the standard of literacy and hence they should come forward to emerge as leaders through civic bodies.

She said it was "unfortunate" that civic polls were not held for the last 10 years in Puducherry resulting in the Union Territory not being able to get Central funds for rural and urban development programmes.

Earlier, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy presented his presidential address and left the venue before Bedi's arrival.

He stressed the need for introducing 33 percent quota of reservation for women in the civic bodies here.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy who spoke on the occasion said the Chief Minister and Lt Governor should work in tandem in the larger interests of the development of Puducherry.

"The current turf war hits most of the schemes operated by the departments I am looking after and hence there should be mutual understanding between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister," he said in the presence of the Lt Governor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry civic polls Puducherry elections Kiran Bedi
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What does the MP crisis tell us about Congress and BJP?
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after serving Congress for almost two decades
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp