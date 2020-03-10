Rajya Sabha elections: BJP selects three names from Jharkhand; ruling parties to decide second nominee

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In Jharkhand, the BJP has recommended three names to the central committee for the Rajya Sabha polls even as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is yet to take a decision on its second candidate.

The BJP state unit has sent the names of (former CM) Raghubar Das, (state president) Deepak Prakash and (ex-MP) Ravindra Rai to the central election committee which is likely to take a final decision on Monday,” said a BJP functionary.

Though there were more than a dozen contenders, only three names were sent to Delhi in the late evening on Sunday, he added.

If the AJSU, which managed to win two seats, supports the BJP, it will be an easy ride for the latter to get one Rajya Sabha seat.

While JMM with 29 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, is all set to win one Rajya Sabha the ruling alliance is yet to take a decision on its second candidate.

Since JMM patriarch Shibu Soren is confirmed, the second candidate will be from the Congress.

“No discussion has taken place so far on the name of the candidate as we are waiting for the BJP to announce its list first. If the BJP fields Raghubar Das as its candidate, it will be easier for us to win the second seat. But, if the BJP fields any other candidate, we have to change our strategy,” said a senior leader.

Congress workers feel that RPN Singh should be a candidate.