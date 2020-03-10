Home Nation

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP selects three names from Jharkhand; ruling parties to decide second nominee

If the AJSU, which managed to win two seats, supports the BJP, it will be an easy ride for the latter to get one Rajya Sabha seat. 

Published: 10th March 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In Jharkhand, the BJP has recommended three names to the central committee for the Rajya Sabha polls even as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is yet to take a decision on its second candidate.

The BJP state unit has sent the names of (former CM) Raghubar Das, (state president) Deepak Prakash and (ex-MP) Ravindra Rai to the central election committee which is likely to take a final decision on Monday,” said a BJP functionary.

Though there were more than a dozen contenders, only three names were sent to Delhi in the late evening on Sunday, he added. 

If the AJSU, which managed to win two seats, supports the BJP, it will be an easy ride for the latter to get one Rajya Sabha seat. 

While JMM with 29 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly, is all set to win one Rajya Sabha the ruling alliance is yet to take a decision on its second candidate.

Since JMM patriarch Shibu Soren is confirmed, the second candidate will be from the Congress.  

“No discussion has taken place so far on the name of the candidate as we are waiting for the BJP to announce its list first. If the BJP fields Raghubar Das as its candidate, it will be easier for us to win the second seat. But, if the BJP fields any other candidate, we have to change our strategy,” said a senior leader.

Congress workers feel that RPN Singh should be a candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JMM Congress RJD BJP Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Rajya Sabha Polls 2020 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Polls
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp