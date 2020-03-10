Rajya Sabha elections: Selja likely to get second term; Surjewala also in race  

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: PCC president Kumari Selja may be re-nominated for a second term in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana where the other Congress nominees can be chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

On March 26, the BJP and the Congress are likely to get one seat each while the third may go to the saffron party given its strength in the Assembly.

Sources said in the ruling BJP, Haryana unit president Subhash Barala, many former state ministers — including Capt Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma — and ex-MP Sudha Yadav are lobbying for nominations. Dhankar and Sharma had lost in the state elections.

In the opposition Congress, Surjewala and Hooda — who had lost in the last year’s Assembly and parliamentary elections respectively — are the other heavyweights for the Congress nominations apart from Selja.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, there are 40 MLAs of the BJP which is also supported by 10 legislators of the JJP and six Independent MLAs.

While the Congress has 31 legislators, there are one MLA each of the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party.