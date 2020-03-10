Home Nation

Rajya Sabha elections: Selja likely to get second term; Surjewala also in race  

On March 26, the BJP and the Congress are likely to get one seat each while the third may go to the saffron party given its strength in the Assembly.

Published: 10th March 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  PCC president Kumari Selja may be re-nominated for a second term in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana where the other Congress nominees can be chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and former Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda.

On March 26, the BJP and the Congress are likely to get one seat each while the third may go to the saffron party given its strength in the Assembly.

Sources said in the ruling BJP, Haryana unit president Subhash Barala, many former state ministers — including Capt Abhimanyu, OP Dhankar, Ram Bilas Sharma — and ex-MP Sudha Yadav are lobbying for nominations. Dhankar and Sharma had lost in the state elections. 

In the opposition Congress, Surjewala and Hooda — who had lost in the last year’s Assembly and parliamentary elections respectively — are the other heavyweights for the Congress nominations apart from Selja.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, there are 40 MLAs of the BJP which is also supported by 10 legislators of the JJP and six Independent MLAs.

While the Congress has 31 legislators, there are one MLA each of the INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumari Selja Deepender Hooda Randeep Singh Surjewala Congress BJP Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Rajya Sabha Polls 2020 Rajya Sabha Elections Rajya Sabha Polls
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp