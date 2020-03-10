RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav celebrates Holi in father Lalu's style at Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's famous 'Kurta-far', which was started by RJD chief and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, when he was not in jail, was played with much religious fervour and gaiety despite the former CM serving a jail term in connection to the fodder case on Tuesday.

Hundreds of revellers and RJD's supporters by his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in Lalu's 'typical style' on as the official residence of the former health minister and RJD leader, was decorated with colours with a huge tent being put up in the premises to welcome visitors.

Colours flew across the campus with others celebrating Holi without having an iota of fear amid coronavirus outbreak as Holi-related folk songs rented the air. Tej Pratap Yadav himself entertained the revellers by singing few lines of a famous folk holi song.

A large number of his supporters and city's revellers had gathered and applied gulal on the foreheads of each others. Claded in white colour kurta pyjama, Tej Pratap Yadav said that the "Kurta- far" holi was being played with love and blessings to all by his father) Lalu Prasad Yadav. "We missed Lalu Prasad Yadavji but his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has made us felt that he is not away from us", remarked a reveller Munna Kumar.

Sonu Kumar, a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted also that Holi was celebrated at Tej Pratap with visitors being also offered feast. A group of folk singers was also hired, who sang Holi songs amid the continuous celebration.

On the other hand, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also welcomed the revellers who went to his residence and wished him. He also offered roses and sweets to all and wished everyone.