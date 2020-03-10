Home Nation

Scindia suffering from swine flu, hence unreachable: Digvijaya Singh amid Madhya Pradesh crisis

According to sources, mobiles phones of 11 Congress members, including MPs and MLAs, of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have been found switched off.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BHOPAL: Taking a dig at party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that Scindia is suffering from swine flu and is hence unreachable.

"We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Singh quipped while talking to reporters here during the wee hours of Tuesday.

He said that those who are "true Congressi" will stay in the party and added that those who reject the mandate will be given a befitting reply by the people.

This comes after around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who has accepted the resignation and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

