Three more test positive for coronavirus in Pune, total number of cases in Maharashtra rises to five

By PTI

PUNE: Three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, and all three had come in contact with a man and a woman who had tested positive a day earlier, the state government said.

It took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra to five, said a press release issued by the state health department.

Samples of a man and a woman from Pune who had been to Dubai recently tested positive on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, their daughter and the driver of the cab in which the family had travelled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, also tested positive, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram informed.

Further, another person who had travelled by the same flight as them also tested positive, the state health department said on Tuesday evening in a release.

The condition of all these patients was stable, the release added, appealing people not to panic.