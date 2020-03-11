Home Nation

Air India Milan-Delhi flight quarantined at Delhi airport, passengers face screening for COVID-19

The passengers onboard AI-138, which has been taken to the isolation bay, are undergoing health screening as coronavirus cases surge in Italy.

Published: 11th March 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Customs has completed all formalities of screening the passengers of the flight from Milan and their goods at the isolation bay at Delhi airport

Customs has completed all formalities of screening the passengers of the flight from Milan and their goods at the isolation bay at Delhi airport. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India flight from Milan to New Delhi has been taken to the isolation bay at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The passengers onboard AI-138 are undergoing health screening as coronavirus cases surge in Italy.

On Tuesday, Italy's Civil Protection Department confirmed that 8,514 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus and 631 have died. The whole of Italy - a country of some 60 million people - was placed under quarantine as the government stepped up efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 10,000 people.

All sporting events, schools, and universities have been cancelled. Places of public gathering such as cinemas, theatres, and nightclubs remain closed. Religious ceremonies including funerals and weddings will also be postponed.

On Monday, the Indian consulate in Milan had advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus virus Milan Delhi flight IGI Airport
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp