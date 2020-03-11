Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat has been literally been taken over by monkeys.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Monkeys take over Secretariat building
Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat has been literally been taken over by monkeys. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel guarding the building are using desi slingshots made of fallen tree branches to scare off the monkeys and protect themselves. The authorities have offered them professional slingshots. The Punjab Government had written to the Chandigarh Chief Conservator of Forests & Wildlife Warden seeking to station at least two teams of wildlife rescue staff from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm in and around the secretariat so that employees and visitors may feel safe from the menacing monkeys.

Preserving heritage
Once heritage items such as furniture, tables, cabinets and chairs are identified, protected, preserved, restored and reused, the Chandigarh Administration can auction these items as it would then be legal.  And that would also prevent illegal auctions, which had been taking place. These heritage items then would be preserved and kept in museums in the city. A team of experts from France will visit the city the next month to train officials in identification, preservation, protection and conservation of these items.

Waste management 
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has given an ultimatum of seven days to both the residents of the city and door-to-door garbage collectors to completely segregate waste or otherwise pay a fine. Dry and wet garbage has not been segregated in the city. Now wooden partition will have to be erected in the rehris (wooden carts) of door-to-door garbage collectors. The MC will deploy staff at Sehaj Safai Kendra and garbage collection centre to check if the waste has ben segregated. If not, a Rs 5000 fine will be imposed on the collector. For a resident, the fine for not segragating waste will be Rs. 500.

An incentive for garbage collectors
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation is mulling encouraging 1,600 door-to-door private waste collectors with a monthly incentive if they assure the civic body of proper waste segregation. The body is eyeing a spot in list of the top 20 clean cities in the country. The corporation vehicles stop at the doorstep and households have to dump waste into them. Presently these private waste collectors pick waste from their houses as it suits them. Now they have to ensure waste segregation.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Punjab hsbajwa73@ gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp