Home Nation

Coronavirus: All educational institutes, stadiums in Srinagar to be shut from March 12

The order came after a special emergency resolution passed unanimously under the J&K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

Published: 11th March 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: All educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid the coronavirus scare, the city administration has said.

This is a precautionary measure and "an unavoidable decision" to allow the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to plan, sterilize and sanitize schools and colleges, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said on Wednesday.

"Under a special set of statutory provisions, SMC has ordered closure of all educational institutions, public clubs, sports clubs, indoor and open stadiums, coaching centres within Srinagar city limits till further orders," he said.

The order came after a special emergency resolution passed unanimously under the J-K Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, he said.

The mayor chaired an emergency session of the Municipal Corporation, which unanimously approved a number of emergency measures and grant of special powers to its commissioner to ensure that the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is fully prepared, cautious and safe.

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES | Cases reach 62 in India, suspected death reported in Karnataka

The mayor said the Corporation will procure 1,000 full quarantine body kits and spraying machines and all public as well as private hospitals will go into heightened sanitation mode.

The Corporation also ordered cancellation of all sports events within its limits and phased segregation of flea markets, including weekly markets, with an immediate effect.

It has also issued an advisory asking people to desist shopping, especially eatables and garments, from roadside vendors.

He said these directions have been necessitated due to the severity of the novel coronavirus and the importance of taking cent per cent precautions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar coronavirus Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp