Five dead after bus plunges into gorge in Himachal

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five people died and 35 were injured as a bus coming from Uttarakhand fell into a gorge in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Sources said that the accident took place at Chehli village in Chamba Sadar area around 6:45 am, when the bus of Himachal Road Transport Corporation was going to Chamba from Dehradun.

The injured were sent to the Chamba medical college for treatment after they were rescued with the help of fire brigade personnel and locals.The deceased were identified as Yogesh Kumar (47), Pooja Kumari (28), Rajiv Kumar (37), Mani Ram (33) and Dawat Ali (30).

Superintendent of police Dr Monika Bhutungru said that about 37 People had been travelling in the state transport bus. Expressing condolences on the mishap, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the administration to provide all possible help to those injured in the mishap.