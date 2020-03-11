Four children drown in a pond in West Bengal's Nadia district

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGAR: Four children drowned in a pond in Nadia district when they took bath after celebrating Dol Jatra, West Bengal police said on Tuesday.

The drowning happened at Jamal Danga village under Taherpur police station when the four children were bathing in the pond on Monday after playing with colours.

The children, aged between 9 and 13 years, included two siblings.

Two other children, who had accompanied the four to the pond but did not get into the water, informed local people after noticing that they had drowned, police said.

Villagers fished them out and took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The four children were identified as Sunny Pramanick, his sister Sneha Pramanick, Subhajit Halder and Rakhi Halde.

Elsewhere in India, Holi was celebrated cautiously as coronavirus was dominant in people’s minds.

An ‘effigy’ of coronavirus was burnt during the festivities in Mumbai on Monday night. Sombre mood prevailed in parts of Punjab and Haryana as people stayed away from big gatherings.

Mumbai and most parts of Maharashtra had a subdued Holi amid appeals to revellers by authorities to participate after taking necessary precautions.