JD(U) youth leader shot dead by unidentified men in Patna

By ANI

PATNA: Unidentified men shot dead the former state general secretary of the ruling Janata Dal-United's students wing in Patna on the day of Holi.

The JD-U youth leader, Kanhaiya Kaushik (27), was shot dead by unidentified men in Patel Nagar locality under Shastri Nagar police station of Patna city. According to police, the deceased had enmity with some people who are suspected to be behind the killing. Kaushik was called to the canal in Patel Nagar on the pretext of a meeting on Holi where he was shot dead.

During the attack, a student named Chandan also sustained injuries. Minutes after the incident, police officials from several police stations, including the DSP Secretariat rushed to the spot. The investigation is underway.