Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Jyotiraditya joins grandmother Vijaya Raje, father Madhavrao to ditch Congress

Jyotiraditya’s grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia, who was then the Congress MP from Gwalior, severed her ties with the Congress in 1967 after tiff with the then CM D P Mishra.

Published: 11th March 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress and the possible fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is not the first time that a member of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior has jolted the grand old party. 

The history of the Scindia family exiting the Congress over insults and neglect by the party dates back to 1967 when the Congress government in the state was headed by D P Mishra.

Jyotiraditya’s grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia, who was then the Congress MP from Gwalior, severed her ties with the Congress after the then chief minister Mishra reportedly ridiculed the Gwalior royal family at a Youth Congress programme.

Hurt over it, Vijaya Raje formed a separate outfit, Jan Kranti Dal, with 26 Congress MLAs and toppled the government before authoring the formation of a Samyukt Vidhayak Dal (SAMVID) government headed by Govind Narayan Singh with the help of the Jan Sangh, the BJP’s precursor. However, the Samvid government couldn’t function long and collapsed in March 1971.

Both Vijaya Raje and son Madhavrao Scindia subsequently joined the Jan Sangh. Madhavrao (who went on to win nine Lok Sabha elections in his career), then won his maiden Lok Sabha poll from Guna on a Jan Sangh ticket.

While mother Vijaya Raje continued to patronise the Jan Sangh and later became one of the founding members of the BJP, Madhavrao won the 1977 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate. 

Three years later, Madhavrao switched over to the Congress and did a giant-killing act by defeating BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Gwalior in 1980.

Sixteen years later, Madhavrao formed a new political party, the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress in 1996, after being refused a Congress ticket for the Lok Sabha polls. The Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress joined the multi-party alliance United Front, which ruled at the Centre for two years. In 1998, this party, however, again merged with the Congress.

The former union minister Madhavrao continued to be a Congress MP since then till his death in a plane crash in September 2001. 

Since 2002, Madhavrao’s son Jyotiraditya has been with the Congress winning the Guna seat in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2014 before losing to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Jyotiraditya’s two aunts Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje have been with the BJP.

While Vasundhara has served as the CM of Rajasthan for 10 years, her sister Yashodhara has been a former BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Family reunion

It’s the first time since 1971 that all members of Scindia clan are with the BJP. Welcoming her nephew’s decision to quit, his aunt, BJP MLA Yashodhara said, “There is nothing bigger than respect.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Kamal Nath Vijaya Raje Scindia Samyukt Vidhayak Dal Madhavrao Scindia Congress BJP
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp