Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath government to shift 92 MLAs in Jaipur, say sources

A meeting of ruling Congress MLAs is likely to happen shortly at the Chief Minister's House in Bhopal, which will also be attended by the four independents supporting the Congress government.

Published: 11th March 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers stage a protest against Jyotiraditya Scindia following his resignation from the party at CM house in Bhopal Tuesday March 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After high political drama throughout the Holi day left the ruling Congress and Kamal Nath government in deep crisis on Tuesday, more political drama seems to be in store in Madhya Pradesh for Wednesday.

The meeting is likely to be followed by the Congress machinery shifting its entire flock of 90 plus MLAs (including the four independents) to Rajasthan, as per sources.

"The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh," they said.

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 am and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said.

All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

Informed sources confided that 88 Congress MLAs (and not the expected 92) and four independents could fly to Jaipur or Raipur on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP has already shifted its entire flock of 106 MLAs (one MLA couldn't join due to mother's death) last night by a special plane to BJP ruled Haryana for preventing any poaching of its flock by Congress. 

Special aircraft to reach Bhopal by 10.20 am and likely to take the Congress and independent MLAs to Rajasthan.

The BJP MLAs have possibly been housed at hotels in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, key sources within the Congress camp in Bhopal have claimed that some of the 19 Scindia loyalist MLAs holed up in Bengaluru are in contact with party leadership through high profile Karnataka politician DK Shivkumar and could well return to parent party fold before the Vidhan Sabha's budget session starting on March 16.

On Tuesday late night, CM Kamal Nath too had put up a brave face amid deep crisis, saying we'll prove majority (in the house).

Sources in the BJP camp in Bhopal, meanwhile, said Jyotiraditya Scindia could hold a show of strength through a roadshow in Bhopal on Thursday. His show of strength might be preceded by him joining the BJP in Delhi.

BJP sources claimed that Scindia could file Rajya Sabha poll nomination as BJP candidate on Friday.

Sources also claimed that three to four more Congress MLAs could also resign from assembly membership in a day or two just like their 22 Congress MLA colleagues did on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)

