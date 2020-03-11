Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath government's days are numbered, says BJP

BJP MPs Prahlad Patel and Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday told reporters outside Parliament that everything will be clear after the Rajya Sabha elections on March 23.

Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party has claimed that days of the Madhya Pradesh government are numbered as Kamal Nath government has lost majority in the Assembly after 22 of his MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

BJP MPs Prahlad Patel and Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday told reporters outside Parliament that everything will be clear after the Rajya Sabha elections on March 23. "First there is Rajya Sabha election. Then the floor test will take place and Kamal Nath government will fall. There is not an iota of doubt about it. This government should not survive," said Patel, who is also a minister in Modi government.

ALSO READ| Madhya Pradesh crisis: Cracks in Scindia camp, dissent in BJP give boost to Kamal Nath government

"The kind of leadership the Congress has will definitely drive people away from the party. It's a three-member party and there is no talent,"  Lekhi said.

On the question of BJP trying to topple the Kamal Nath government by poaching MLAs, Lekhi said, "We don't need to do that. The Congress is its falling apart. We have nothing to do with the current crisis."

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, at least 22 MLAs have resigned from the party, putting Madhya Pradesh government in a minority even as chief minister Kamal Nath put up a brave face and expressed confidence that he will sail through in the Assembly.

