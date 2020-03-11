Madhya Pradesh crisis: Scindia loyalist MLAs learn from Karnataka model 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs loyal to former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seem to have taken a cue from a similar political crisis in Karnataka in July 2019.

Just like the Congress and JD(S) MLAs who quit in Karnataka in July 2019, the 22 Congress legislators who quit on Tuesday too sent their resignations to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and the Madhya Pradesh Governor, and not to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

While the MLAs mailed their resignations, senior BJP MLA and former home minister Bhupendra Singh flew from Bengaluru to Bhopal and later went to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati’s residence in Bhopal with other BJP leaders to submit the original copies of the 19 resignations mailed from Bengaluru.

According to political sources, the 22 MLAs have mailed the resignations as legislators to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and the MP Governor both, to ensure that if the Speaker doesn’t accept their resignations quoting some technicalities and instead orders a floor test, they could then approach the Governor for safeguards.

Ex-MP Minister Narottam Mishra, who is among the key BJP politicians behind the political developments in the state since March 3-4, said, “We’ve met the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and requested him to accept the resignations of the MLAs. But if the cause of those MLAs isn’t addressed, we’ll also go meet the Governor Lalji Tandon.”